Wednesday, July 8, 2026

TPD ARRESTS JUVENILES FOR CAR THEFT

 THOMASTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF

Chief Michael Richardson

For Immediate Release: Contact: Chief Mike Richardson

July 8, 2026 Thomaston Police Department 

mrichardson@cityofthomaston.com 

706-647-5455

 

PRESS RELEASE

Thomaston Police Arrest Two Juveniles Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation

The Thomaston Police Department has arrested two juveniles, ages 12 and 15, in connection 

with the theft of a vehicle during the early morning hours of Monday, July 6, 2026. Charges are 

also pending against a third juvenile believed to be involved.

At approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 6th Avenue after a gray 2011 

Kia Optima was reported stolen. A BOLO was immediately issued to surrounding law 

enforcement agencies.

Just over an hour later, a Thomaston Police officer and an Upson County Sheriff's deputy located 

the stolen vehicle near 300 Avenue F (Farview Apartments). When officers attempted to stop the 

vehicle, three suspects fled on foot.

A coordinated search by the Thomaston Police Department and Upson County Sheriff's Office 

resulted in the arrest of two juveniles. Investigators later identified a third juvenile involved, and 

additional charges are pending. The vehicle was recovered with damage to the steering column 

consistent with it being unlawfully taken.

These arrests follow a recent increase in entering auto incidents and vehicle thefts throughout the 

City of Thomaston. Over the past 60 days, the Thomaston Police Department has investigated 

approximately 22 entering auto incidents and 5 vehicle thefts, with Kia vehicles being 

specifically targeted.

As part of this ongoing investigation, investigators have also arrested 22-year-old Darrell 

Hussey, who is charged with the following:

-(11) counts of Criminal Damage to Property

-(9) counts of Criminal Attempt of Motor Vehicle Theft

-(11) counts of Entering Auto

-(2) counts of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle

-(1) count of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

-(2) counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

-(1) count of Loitering and Prowling

-(1) count of False Name

-(1) count of Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

THOMASTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF

Chief Michael Richardson

Investigators believe Hussey is associated with the juveniles involved, as well as a larger group 

believed to be responsible for these crimes.

The Criminal Investigations Division has worked diligently over the past 2 months to identify 

those responsible, and additional arrests are expected.

The Thomaston Police Department would like to thank the Upson County Sheriff's Office for 

their assistance. This investigation remains active, and anyone with information related to recent 

entering auto incidents or veh

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:43 AM

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