TPD ARRESTS JUVENILES FOR CAR THEFT

THOMASTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
OFFICE OF THE CHIEF
Chief Michael Richardson
For Immediate Release: Contact: Chief Mike Richardson
July 8, 2026 Thomaston Police Department
mrichardson@cityofthomaston.com
706-647-5455
PRESS RELEASE
Thomaston Police Arrest Two Juveniles Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
The Thomaston Police Department has arrested two juveniles, ages 12 and 15, in connection
with the theft of a vehicle during the early morning hours of Monday, July 6, 2026. Charges are
also pending against a third juvenile believed to be involved.
At approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 6th Avenue after a gray 2011
Kia Optima was reported stolen. A BOLO was immediately issued to surrounding law
enforcement agencies.
Just over an hour later, a Thomaston Police officer and an Upson County Sheriff's deputy located
the stolen vehicle near 300 Avenue F (Farview Apartments). When officers attempted to stop the
vehicle, three suspects fled on foot.
A coordinated search by the Thomaston Police Department and Upson County Sheriff's Office
resulted in the arrest of two juveniles. Investigators later identified a third juvenile involved, and
additional charges are pending. The vehicle was recovered with damage to the steering column
consistent with it being unlawfully taken.
These arrests follow a recent increase in entering auto incidents and vehicle thefts throughout the
City of Thomaston. Over the past 60 days, the Thomaston Police Department has investigated
approximately 22 entering auto incidents and 5 vehicle thefts, with Kia vehicles being
specifically targeted.
As part of this ongoing investigation, investigators have also arrested 22-year-old Darrell
Hussey, who is charged with the following:
-(11) counts of Criminal Damage to Property
-(9) counts of Criminal Attempt of Motor Vehicle Theft
-(11) counts of Entering Auto
-(2) counts of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle
-(1) count of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
-(2) counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
-(1) count of Loitering and Prowling
-(1) count of False Name
-(1) count of Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime
THOMASTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
OFFICE OF THE CHIEF
Chief Michael Richardson
Investigators believe Hussey is associated with the juveniles involved, as well as a larger group
believed to be responsible for these crimes.
The Criminal Investigations Division has worked diligently over the past 2 months to identify
those responsible, and additional arrests are expected.
The Thomaston Police Department would like to thank the Upson County Sheriff's Office for
their assistance. This investigation remains active, and anyone with information related to recent
entering auto incidents or veh
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