SCTC WELCOMES NEW PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS

Southern Crescent Technical College welcomed prospective students and their families to its Griffin campus for Preview Day on July 14. The event gave visitors a closer look at the college’s academic programs, campus facilities, student services, and enrollment process. Guests toured the campus, met faculty and staff, and learned more about technical education and workforce-training options available through the college. The day was designed for students considering their next step after high school, as well as adults looking to begin a new program or change careers. Preview Day also gave families a chance to ask questions about admissions, financial aid, and the resources available to students once classes begin.
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