Friday, July 17, 2026

SCTC WELCOMES NEW PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS

 Southern Crescent Technical College welcomed prospective students and their families to its Griffin campus for Preview Day on July 14. The event gave visitors a closer look at the college’s academic programs, campus facilities, student services, and enrollment process. Guests toured the campus, met faculty and staff, and learned more about technical education and workforce-training options available through the college. The day was designed for students considering their next step after high school, as well as adults looking to begin a new program or change careers. Preview Day also gave families a chance to ask questions about admissions, financial aid, and the resources available to students once classes begin.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 2:40 PM

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