TAX MEETING IN YATESVILLE 7/23/26

Upson Co. Tax Commissioner, Andy Chastain, will be holding his final town hall meeting to discuss new property tax legislation and tax relief that will be affecting this year’s property taxes. Discussions will include updates on HB581, FLOST, and HTRG (Homestead Tax Relief Grant) and how these will affect homestead taxpayers this year. This meeting will be held at Yatesville Senior Hall, 15 Empire St. at 6:30 pm on July 23rd . There will also be other county officials present to engage in a Question/Answer forum at the end of the presentation.
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