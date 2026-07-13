Monday, July 13, 2026

GRIFFIN ;POLICE REPORT FATAL SHOOTING

 Press Release 26-004087 

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Griffin Police Department, Griffin Fire-Rescue, and 

Wellstar Spalding EMS responded to a reported shooting at Raymond Head Park, located at 800 Anne Street in 

Griffin. Upon arrival, officers located a 31 year old adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported 

to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified 

as Malcolm Freeling. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information rega

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:53 PM

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