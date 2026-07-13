GRIFFIN ;POLICE REPORT FATAL SHOOTING

Press Release 26-004087
On Saturday, July 11, 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Griffin Police Department, Griffin Fire-Rescue, and
Wellstar Spalding EMS responded to a reported shooting at Raymond Head Park, located at 800 Anne Street in
Griffin. Upon arrival, officers located a 31 year old adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported
to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified
as Malcolm Freeling. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information rega
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