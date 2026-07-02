Thursday, July 2, 2026

SPALDING CO SHERIFF DIX REPORTS

 On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 05:30 hours, Spalding County 

Uniform Patrol Division Deputies responded to 100 block of Westridge Drive regarding 

an Entering Auto and Aggravated Assault that had occurred moments earlier. While 

entering one of the vehicles at 108 Westridge, the suspects were confronted by the 

homeowner who had gone outside to check on a noise he had heard. While being 

confronted, one of the individuals fired 3 shots at the homeowner as the suspects fled the 

scene in one of the vehicles they had previously stolen. Upon arrival and after initial 

interviews, shift supervisors requested that a Criminal Investigator respond to the scene.

In all, 8 entering auto crimes had occurred that night, 2 vehicles had been stolen, and the

Aggravated Assault had occurred. 

While the Investigator was responding he was notified that Uniform Patrol 

Officers had already identified the vehicle that was used by the suspects and had located 

it abandoned in the Will’s Walk Subdivision off of Vineyard Road.

As Investigators and UPD Deputies began tracking an electronic device that had 

been stolen from one of the vehicles, the Spalding County 911 Center received a call 

from a citizen regarding suspicious teenagers walking through the Wills Walk 

subdivision. Two teens fitting the descriptions were located by Deputies in the 1000 

block of Vineyard Road which is very close to Wills Walk subdivision. One of them was 

positively identified as the suspect who fired the shots at the homeowner in the 100 block 

of Westridge Drive due to his clothing and backpack he was wearing. A search of the 

backpack incident to his arrest uncovered a pistol that had been stolen from one of the

vehicles that had been entered earlier.

Over the next 24-hours, Investigators were able to tie the suspects to a string of 

entering autos that had occurred during the previous week. Identified and charged are:

Leon McCampbell, B/M 18, of Griffin 

1 count- Aggravated Assault 

4 counts- Theft by Taking motor vehicle 

18 counts- Entering Auto 

1 count- Poss Firearm During Commission of a Crime

16-year-old juvenile, B/M 16, of Griffin

4 counts- Theft by Taking motor vehicle 

18 counts- Entering Auto 

1 count- Poss Firearm During Commission of a Crime

McCampbell is currently in custody at the Spalding County Jail, the juvenile was

detained at Martha Glaze Juvenile Facility in Clayton County.

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “These suspects were stealing because they wanted stuff 

without paying for it. It’s that simple. They are blessed that they didn’t run across an

armed homeowner who shot back.”

“This was great work by Uniform Patrol Deputies and Criminal Investigators 

working together as a team and following through until the suspects were captured. They 

kept pushing and moving forward and ended up solving a string of crimes. I’m proud of 

them and the work they do every day.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:36 PM

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