SPALDING CO SHERIFF DIX REPORTS

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at approximately 05:30 hours, Spalding County
Uniform Patrol Division Deputies responded to 100 block of Westridge Drive regarding
an Entering Auto and Aggravated Assault that had occurred moments earlier. While
entering one of the vehicles at 108 Westridge, the suspects were confronted by the
homeowner who had gone outside to check on a noise he had heard. While being
confronted, one of the individuals fired 3 shots at the homeowner as the suspects fled the
scene in one of the vehicles they had previously stolen. Upon arrival and after initial
interviews, shift supervisors requested that a Criminal Investigator respond to the scene.
In all, 8 entering auto crimes had occurred that night, 2 vehicles had been stolen, and the
Aggravated Assault had occurred.
While the Investigator was responding he was notified that Uniform Patrol
Officers had already identified the vehicle that was used by the suspects and had located
it abandoned in the Will’s Walk Subdivision off of Vineyard Road.
As Investigators and UPD Deputies began tracking an electronic device that had
been stolen from one of the vehicles, the Spalding County 911 Center received a call
from a citizen regarding suspicious teenagers walking through the Wills Walk
subdivision. Two teens fitting the descriptions were located by Deputies in the 1000
block of Vineyard Road which is very close to Wills Walk subdivision. One of them was
positively identified as the suspect who fired the shots at the homeowner in the 100 block
of Westridge Drive due to his clothing and backpack he was wearing. A search of the
backpack incident to his arrest uncovered a pistol that had been stolen from one of the
vehicles that had been entered earlier.
Over the next 24-hours, Investigators were able to tie the suspects to a string of
entering autos that had occurred during the previous week. Identified and charged are:
Leon McCampbell, B/M 18, of Griffin
1 count- Aggravated Assault
4 counts- Theft by Taking motor vehicle
18 counts- Entering Auto
1 count- Poss Firearm During Commission of a Crime
16-year-old juvenile, B/M 16, of Griffin
4 counts- Theft by Taking motor vehicle
18 counts- Entering Auto
1 count- Poss Firearm During Commission of a Crime
McCampbell is currently in custody at the Spalding County Jail, the juvenile was
detained at Martha Glaze Juvenile Facility in Clayton County.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “These suspects were stealing because they wanted stuff
without paying for it. It’s that simple. They are blessed that they didn’t run across an
armed homeowner who shot back.”
“This was great work by Uniform Patrol Deputies and Criminal Investigators
working together as a team and following through until the suspects were captured. They
kept pushing and moving forward and ended up solving a string of crimes. I’m proud of
them and the work they do every day.
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