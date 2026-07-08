IMPORTANT TAX INFO FROM UPSON TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN

PSA UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER
Upson County property taxpayers can expect a due date of early to mid-December this year due to the new property tax legislation creating a delay in assessment notices being mailed out. The GA Dept. of Revenue did not give the green light for assessment notices to be mailed out until the 1st of June this year when typically, those notices are mailed out in April each year, therefore allowing the 45 day appeal period to be met well before the July 15th deadline of giving the tax digest to the tax commissioner for the digest approval process.
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