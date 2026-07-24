SPALDING COUNTY FODAC SEEKING HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Griffin, Georgia 30224 www.spaldingcounty.com
Fifty Forward Your Center for Senior Services
Partners with Friends of Disabled Adults and
Children to Host Home Medical Equipment Drive
GRIFFIN, GA. (July 24, 2026) Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) will
host a home medical equipment (HME) device donation drive and information event at
Fifty Forward Your Center for Senior Services located at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin
on Friday, August 14, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
FODAC Griffin, located at 235 Emlet Drive, accepts donations of gently used home
medical equipment, which are cleaned, sanitized, and repaired by trained technicians
before being distributed to individuals in need. For a one-time $25 registration fee,
FODAC provides refurbished home medical equipment at no cost or low cost to people
recovering from injury or illness or seeking to maintain their independence and mobility.
Community members are encouraged to donate gently used home medical equipment
during the event. Items currently needed include:
Canes, crutches, walkers, and rollators
Manual and power wheelchairs (adult and pediatric)
Standers
Hospital beds
Shower chairs
Bedside commodes
Patient lifts
Donation receipts will be provided, along with information about FODAC's equipment,
programs, and services.
Headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, with additional locations in Savannah and Griffin,
FODAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides more than $15 million in
refurbished home medical equipment and services each year while keeping
approximately 450 tons of equipment out of landfills annually. Founded in 1986 as a
faith-based organization, FODAC has become a national leader in the safe, effective,
and appropriate reuse of home medical equipment and serves as a trusted resource
during emergencies in Georgia, across the United States, and internationally.
For more information contact Barry Satterfield at 470-706-9626 or email
griffin@fodac.org.
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