Friday, July 24, 2026

SPALDING COUNTY FODAC SEEKING HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

 


Griffin, Georgia 30224  www.spaldingcounty.com 

Fifty Forward Your Center for Senior Services 

Partners with Friends of Disabled Adults and 

Children to Host Home Medical Equipment Drive

GRIFFIN, GA. (July 24, 2026) Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) will 

host a home medical equipment (HME) device donation drive and information event at 

Fifty Forward Your Center for Senior Services located at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin

on Friday, August 14, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. 

FODAC Griffin, located at 235 Emlet Drive, accepts donations of gently used home 

medical equipment, which are cleaned, sanitized, and repaired by trained technicians 

before being distributed to individuals in need. For a one-time $25 registration fee, 

FODAC provides refurbished home medical equipment at no cost or low cost to people 

recovering from injury or illness or seeking to maintain their independence and mobility. 

Community members are encouraged to donate gently used home medical equipment 

during the event. Items currently needed include: 

 Canes, crutches, walkers, and rollators 

 Manual and power wheelchairs (adult and pediatric) 

 Standers 

 Hospital beds 

 Shower chairs 

 Bedside commodes 

 Patient lifts 

Donation receipts will be provided, along with information about FODAC's equipment, 

programs, and services. 

Headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, with additional locations in Savannah and Griffin, 

FODAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides more than $15 million in 

refurbished home medical equipment and services each year while keeping 

approximately 450 tons of equipment out of landfills annually. Founded in 1986 as a 

faith-based organization, FODAC has become a national leader in the safe, effective, 

and appropriate reuse of home medical equipment and serves as a trusted resource 

during emergencies in Georgia, across the United States, and internationally. 

For more information contact Barry Satterfield at 470-706-9626 or email 

griffin@fodac.org. 

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:18 PM

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