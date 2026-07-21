ROGERS APPOINTED DA GRIFFIN CIRCUIT

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday the appointment of Upson County native Michael H. Rogers as Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of former DA Marie Broder.
GJC includes Upson, Fayette, Spalding, and Pike counties.
Since 2010, Rogers has served as GJC senior assistant DA. As manager of the Pike County office, he has successfully prosecuted all misdemeanor cases and major felonies in superior, juvenile, magistrate, and probate courts throughout the four-county circuit.
Prior to joining GJC DA’s Office, Rogers practiced privately in Thomaston, specializing in criminal defense, domestic relations, and estate law. He also served as an assistant public defender with Georgia Public Defender Council, locally with GJC, as well as in Fulton and DeKalb counties.
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