NORTHSIDE FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO STAGECOACH ROAD IN UPSON

Northside Volunteer Fire Rescue
At approximately 0415 hours on July 30, 2026, Northside Volunteer Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Stagecoach Road. While responding, additional information from dispatch advised that flames were visible from the residence.
Engine 83 arrived first on scene at 0420 hours and confirmed a working structure fire with active fire conditions. A size-up was completed, command was established, and firefighters immediately initiated an aggressive interior fire attack while simultaneously conducting a primary search of the residence.
During the primary search, one occupant was located inside the structure and removed by firefighters. The victim was transferred to awaiting EMS personnel for evaluation and care.
Engine 82 arrived as the second-due apparatus and assisted with fire suppression, search operations, overhaul, and scene support.
Through coordinated interior fire attack and tactical ventilation, crews were able to confine the fire primarily to the area of origin, limiting the incident to moderate fire extension and preventing further damage to the remainder of the residence. A primary and secondary search confirmed that all occupants had been accounted for, and the fire was declared under control shortly thereafter.
Northside would like to thank Upson County EMS, the Upson County Sheriff's Office, Upson County 911, and all assisting agencies for their teamwork and professionalism throughout this incident.
This incident serves as another reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms, having two ways out of every room, and practicing a home fire escape plan with your family.
No further information regarding the occupant's condition will be released out of respect for the individual and their family.
No comments:
Post a Comment