LAMAR COUNTY GOVERNMENTS TO DISCUSS TSPLOST MONEY FOR ROADS

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 10:30 a.m. The City of Barnesville will meet in a Joint Special Called Meeting with the Lamar County Board of Commissioners, City of Milner, and the Town of Aldora to discuss and approve the percentages of the proposed Transportation Special Purchase Local Option Sales Tax at the Lamar County Administration Building located at 790 Veterans Parkway. 1) Call the meeting to order ………………………… Kelly G. Hughes. 2) Approval of the Agenda. 3) TSPLOST discussion and approval.
No comments:
Post a Comment