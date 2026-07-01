ATTENTION CHESS PEOPLE IN THOMASTON AREA

Aloha Chess People,
On Wednesday, July 8th, the Kings Army Chess Club and the Thomaston Chess Club will host the 3rd tournament in their Coffee Shop Summer Chess Series. The tournament will be held at the Wholesome Bowls Coffee Shop in downtown Thomaston.
This will be an open "Blitz" chess tournament with each game featuring 5 minutes per side with a 5 second increment. (Each time a player completes a move, 5 seconds is added to the player's time. So each 12 moves gets the player an additional minute of time. It's much harder to run out of time with a 5 second increment.) There will be five rounds. Every contestant will play in every round. Pairings will be determined using a "Swiss" system in which basically winners play winners and losers play losers. The field will be limited to 12 players. Handsome engraved Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals will be awarded to the top 3 finishers. Also free smoothies from Wholesome Bowls Coffee Shop to each medalist. This will be a fast-paced and fun tournament for players of all skill levels. There is no cost to enter.
More detailed information about the tournament is attached.
Hope to see you all at the Wholesome Bowls Coffee Shop next week.
Mahalo
Bentley Adams, III
BENTLEY C. ADAMS, III
104 Barnes Drive
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 271-5944
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