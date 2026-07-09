GUILTY VERDICT SPALDING CO

DAVID J. STUDDARD
ACTING DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
07/9/26
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after a two-day jury trial in Spalding County, Robert Cory Millen was found guilty of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The Defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Matthew M. McCord in the Spalding County Superior Court, to serve 24 months in the Spalding County Jail. The State was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jonathan P. Richardson and Assistant District Attorney Wendy Carlyle. The Griffin Police Department, led by Inv. Shateema Amos, investigated this case.
The case began in January of 2025 when two juvenile children absconded from a youth development home in Griffin, Georgia. The two juveniles made their way to a local liquor store seeking transport to Atlanta. Once at the liquor store, however, the two juveniles met co-Defendant William White, along with another co-defendant. These two co-defendants led the two juveniles into the parking lot, where Defendant Robert Cory Millen waited in his vehicle. Despite the Defendant Robert Cory Millen’s later statement to Investigator Amos that the girls “didn’t look a day over 15 [years old],” Defendant Robert Cory Millen nevertheless allowed the two juveniles into his truck. Defendant Robert Cory Millen then drove the two juveniles and his co-defendants to co-defendant William White’s house. Once at co-defendant William White’s house, the two girls were given alcoholic beverages, as well as illicit substances, including marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamines. After consuming these substances, the two juveniles were subjected to acts of statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
On June 2, 2026, co-defendant William White entered a guilty plea to two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, one count of child molestation, one count of statutory rape, one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a
minor. On June 3, 2026, the Honorable Matthew M. McCord sentenced co-defendant William White to a total of fifty-five years, to serve the first twenty-five years in the state penitentiary and the remainder on probation, to include registration on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.
On June 15, 2026, co-defendant Tamarrius Lewis entered a guilty plea to two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, four counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On June 16, 2026, the Honorable Matthew M. McCord sentenced co-defendant Tamarrius Lewis to a total of forty years, to serve the first twenty-five years in the state penitentiary and the remainder on probation, to include registration on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.
On June 15, 2026, co-defendant Antonio Pittman entered a guilty plea to two counts of statutory rape. On June 16, 2026, the Honorable Matthew M. McCord sentenced co-defendant Antonio Pittman to a total of forty years, to serve the first twenty years in the state penitentiary and the remainder on probation, to include registration on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.
The remaining co-defendants in this case are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“This community cannot tolerate the actions of sex offenders who prey on children,” ADA Richardson stated. He continued by stating “this office will not rest until we bring justice for these victims, and for other victims who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of similar individuals. I am grateful for the tenacity and efforts of Investigator Amos, along with all other Griffin Police Department Officers who assisted in the prosecution of this case. I am also grateful for co-counsel ADA Carlyle, Legal Assistant Stephanie Crimley, Victim Advocate Evony Kendall, Investigator Stan Phillips, and the entirety of the District Attorney’s Office for the continued investigation, preparation, and effort that it took to bring this case to trial.” Acting District Attorney David Studdard added, "I'm very proud of the work my prosecutors and assistants put in on this case and that of the dedicated law enforcement officers who helped bring these defendants to justice. Human trafficking is a horrific crime, and we will aggressively pursue those who prey
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