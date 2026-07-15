THOMASTON-UPSON BOE STATEMENT ON SUMMER PAINTING BIDS

THOMASTON-UPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Media Statement
2026 Summer Painting Project Bid Process | July 15, 2026
Thomaston-Upson County Schools (TUCS) strives to maintain honest and fair business
relationships when purchasing quality products and services through a competitive bidding
process. In response to questions raised at the July 14, 2026, Board of Education meeting
regarding the 2026 Summer Painting Project, the district offers the following explanation of the
bid process and contract award.
In April 2026, TUCS issued an Invitation to Bid for the 2026 Summer Painting Project. Two bids
were received. Martie Murphy Contracting submitted a bid of $121,225 for materials and labor
and $110,225 for labor only. Brush Strokes submitted a bid of $114,193.28 for materials and labor
and $93,063.29 for labor only.
Under Board of Education policy, all bids exceeding $100,000 must be approved by the Board. At
the May 12, 2026, Board meeting, the Board voted to reject all bids because the project cost
exceeded the available budget. The Board also approved issuing a new Invitation to Bid with a
revised scope of work that requested a single combined price for materials and labor.
Please note that because the Invitation to Bid was conducted as a competitive sealed bid process,
the Board did not negotiate with the apparent low bidder. In a sealed bid process, all bidders must
be treated equally. Negotiating pricing with a single bidder after bids have been opened would
undermine fair competition and compromise the integrity of the process, and the district is not
permitted to do so.
A second Invitation to Bid was issued in May 2026, with bids due on June 16, 2026. Two bids
were received. Brush Strokes submitted a bid of $84,972.38, and Martie Murphy Contracting
submitted a bid of $79,800. Following the opening of the sealed bids, district personnel contacted
both bidders to confirm their understanding of the project scope because of a significant
difference between the bid amounts for a specific location. Both bidders confirmed that they
understood the scope of work.
The district awarded the contract to Martie Murphy Contracting as the lowest responsive bidder
at $79,800, with the understanding that no change orders will be accepted unless approved by
the Superintendent. Because the awarded amount was less than $100,000, Board approval was
not required under district policy.
The rebid process resulted in a savings of more than $34,000 compared to the lowest bid received
in April. Thomaston-Upson County Schools remains committed to transparency, fair competition,
and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars in every purchasing decision.
Dr. Tret Witherspoon
Superintendent, Thomaston-Upson Schools
Media inquiries: David Eubanks, Director of Public Relations, 706-647-962
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