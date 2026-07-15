Wednesday, July 15, 2026

THOMASTON-UPSON BOE STATEMENT ON SUMMER PAINTING BIDS

 THOMASTON-UPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Media Statement

2026 Summer Painting Project Bid Process | July 15, 2026

Thomaston-Upson County Schools (TUCS) strives to maintain honest and fair business 

relationships when purchasing quality products and services through a competitive bidding 

process. In response to questions raised at the July 14, 2026, Board of Education meeting 

regarding the 2026 Summer Painting Project, the district offers the following explanation of the 

bid process and contract award.

In April 2026, TUCS issued an Invitation to Bid for the 2026 Summer Painting Project. Two bids 

were received. Martie Murphy Contracting submitted a bid of $121,225 for materials and labor 

and $110,225 for labor only. Brush Strokes submitted a bid of $114,193.28 for materials and labor 

and $93,063.29 for labor only.

Under Board of Education policy, all bids exceeding $100,000 must be approved by the Board. At 

the May 12, 2026, Board meeting, the Board voted to reject all bids because the project cost 

exceeded the available budget. The Board also approved issuing a new Invitation to Bid with a 

revised scope of work that requested a single combined price for materials and labor.

Please note that because the Invitation to Bid was conducted as a competitive sealed bid process, 

the Board did not negotiate with the apparent low bidder. In a sealed bid process, all bidders must 

be treated equally. Negotiating pricing with a single bidder after bids have been opened would 

undermine fair competition and compromise the integrity of the process, and the district is not 

permitted to do so.

A second Invitation to Bid was issued in May 2026, with bids due on June 16, 2026. Two bids 

were received. Brush Strokes submitted a bid of $84,972.38, and Martie Murphy Contracting 

submitted a bid of $79,800. Following the opening of the sealed bids, district personnel contacted 

both bidders to confirm their understanding of the project scope because of a significant 

difference between the bid amounts for a specific location. Both bidders confirmed that they 

understood the scope of work.

The district awarded the contract to Martie Murphy Contracting as the lowest responsive bidder 

at $79,800, with the understanding that no change orders will be accepted unless approved by 

the Superintendent. Because the awarded amount was less than $100,000, Board approval was 

not required under district policy.

The rebid process resulted in a savings of more than $34,000 compared to the lowest bid received 

in April. Thomaston-Upson County Schools remains committed to transparency, fair competition, 

and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars in every purchasing decision.

Dr. Tret Witherspoon

Superintendent, Thomaston-Upson Schools

Media inquiries: David Eubanks, Director of Public Relations, 706-647-962

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:47 PM

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