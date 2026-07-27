Monday, July 27, 2026

DEFACS RELOCATING IN GRIFFIN

 he Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family &

Children Services (DFCS) Spalding County Office is relocating to a permanent

office space. The new location for the Spalding County DFCS Office is 1211 Greenbelt

Drive, Griffin, Georgia 30223.

This office will open on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. Spalding County

DFCS will see walk-in customers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

There will be a drop box on-site for customers to drop off important

documents.

Applicants, existing clients, and the public may continue to

access information and/or apply for assistance online when possible.

Self-service/telephonic options:

∞ Apply, make changes to, or renew benefits at gateway.ga.gov.

∞ Call us at 1-877-423-4746 to apply, renew, or make changes by phone.

∞ Visit our website at dfcs.ga.gov.

Note: Child abuse or neglect can be reported by calling 1-855-422-4453.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police

department.

 

 

Kirston Brown

County Director

Spalding Division of Family and Children Services

Georgia Department of Human Services

PO Box R Griffin, GA 30224

404-904-9250 (M)

K

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:10 PM

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