DEFACS RELOCATING IN GRIFFIN

he Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family &
Children Services (DFCS) Spalding County Office is relocating to a permanent
office space. The new location for the Spalding County DFCS Office is 1211 Greenbelt
Drive, Griffin, Georgia 30223.
This office will open on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. Spalding County
DFCS will see walk-in customers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
There will be a drop box on-site for customers to drop off important
documents.
Applicants, existing clients, and the public may continue to
access information and/or apply for assistance online when possible.
Self-service/telephonic options:
∞ Apply, make changes to, or renew benefits at gateway.ga.gov.
∞ Call us at 1-877-423-4746 to apply, renew, or make changes by phone.
∞ Visit our website at dfcs.ga.gov.
Note: Child abuse or neglect can be reported by calling 1-855-422-4453.
If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police
department.
Kirston Brown
County Director
Spalding Division of Family and Children Services
Georgia Department of Human Services
PO Box R Griffin, GA 30224
404-904-9250 (M)
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