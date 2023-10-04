Upson Regional Medical Center Welcomes Claire Mameli, PA-C, to Upson OB/GYN

Upson Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Claire Mameli, PA-C to Upson OB/GYN (alongside Dr. Jessica Castleberry, Dr. Nic Moga, Dr. Sherida Williams, Bridget Barrow, NP, and Rhonda Brooks, WHNP).
“The most rewarding part of working as a medical provider is creating long lasting relationships with my patients, listening to their needs, and being their healthcare advocate. I am excited to provide healthcare to women in Upson and surrounding counties.” said Claire.
“Claire brings years of experience providing care in a rural setting. We are thrilled to have her join the Upson OB/GYN team and know that her knowledge and experience will contribute greatly to women’s healthcare in our community.” commented Tammy Moore, Assistant Director of Physician Practices.
Claire Mameli is accepting new patients. Her office is located 917 West Gordon Street in Thomaston. To schedule an appointment, call Upson OB/GYN at 706-647-9627.
