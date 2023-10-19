CONGRESSMAN FERGUSON PRESS RELEASE

Ferguson Statement on Speaker Vote
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA-03) today released the following statement regarding the Speaker of the House vote:
“As the Republican Conference designee, I supported Congressman Jordan on the first ballot. Following the first vote, I had genuine concerns about the threatening tactics and pressure campaigns Jordan and his allies were using to leverage members for their votes.
I discussed this directly with Jim, and planned to support him on the second ballot. When the pressure campaigns and attacks on fellow members ramped up, it became clear to me that the House Republican Conference does not need a bully as the Speaker.
I cast my vote for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a principled conservative and unifying leader.
Shortly after casting that vote, my family and I started receiving death-threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated.”
