17-Year-Old Arrested In The Murder Of A 14-Year-Old In Spalding County

17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick, wanted for the murder of 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey following the annual Griffin-Spalding High football game last week has been captured.
Sheriff Darrell Dix said, “Saturday, we tracked him to a neighborhood in Henry County and we reached out to Henry County Narcotics for assistance. Their Agents located him sitting in a car in the driveway of a residence and they were able to positively identify him before he left the residence in the car. SCSO STING, SCSO Special Ops, City of Griffin Investigators, GBI West Metro Narcotics Agents, Henry County Narcotics Agents, and the Georgia State Patrol stopped the vehicle as it exited the subdivision and took Kendrick into custody without incident even though he was armed with a Glock handgun with a full-auto switch attached. He was transported to the Spalding County Jail where he is being held without bond.”
“The joint effort of several law enforcement agencies and other community partners led to the successful apprehension of Kaomarion Kendrick,” said Griffin Police Department Interim Chief Connie Sampson.
