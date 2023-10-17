Monday, October 9, 2023

17-Year-Old Arrested In The Murder Of A 14-Year-Old In Spalding County

17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick, wanted for the murder of 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey following the annual Griffin-Spalding High football game last week has been captured.

 

Since the day, the shooting occurred Spalding County Special Operations and STING Unit, along with Investigators from the Griffin Police Department have been following leads, and actively searching for Kendrick.

 

Sheriff Darrell Dix said, “Saturday, we tracked him to a neighborhood in Henry County and we reached out to Henry County Narcotics for assistance. Their Agents located him sitting in a car in the driveway of a residence and they were able to positively identify him before he left the residence in the car. SCSO STING, SCSO Special Ops, City of Griffin Investigators, GBI West Metro Narcotics Agents, Henry County Narcotics Agents, and the Georgia State Patrol stopped the vehicle as it exited the subdivision and took Kendrick into custody without incident even though he was armed with a Glock handgun with a full-auto switch attached. He was transported to the Spalding County Jail where he is being held without bond.”

 

“From the very beginning, the facts and leads we were following said that he was still in the local area. This particular group of Investigators, Officers, Agents, Deputies, and our District Attorney’s Office all believed finding Kendrick was the most important thing we could do for Emmanuel Dorsey and his family. I am proud of them for their hard work and their tenacity in seeing this to its end. There was much more involved, it is not always as simple as just “Pinging a Phone” like you see on TV, and their efforts paid off.”

 


“The joint effort of several law enforcement agencies and other community partners led to the successful apprehension of Kaomarion Kendrick,” said Griffin Police Department Interim Chief Connie Sampson. 

