Griffin Police Departments Ongoing Investigation Into The Handling of a 2021 Murder Leads to more Personal Changes

Over the last several weeks, the City of Griffin has experienced significant personnel changes related to the City of Griffin Police Department and the ongoing investigation into the handling of the 2021 murder investigation of Javarreis Reid.
Sergeant D’Marquivius “DJ” King was placed on administrative leave on February 21, 2023 related to a then-instituted GBI investigation into the handling of the 2021 murder investigation of Javarreis Reid. Chief Mike Yates was also placed on administrative leave regarding the same GBI investigation on April 28, 2023. At the time Griffin City Manager Jessica O’Connor placed Yates on leave, she had reasonable cause to believe that pertinent information was being withheld related to the 2021 Reid murder investigation that could implicate King, Yates, or others for wrongdoing.
In September, the GBI completed its investigation and provided an investigative summary to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Marie Broder. Broder issued a letter last week to O’Connor, which stated the investigation revealed “egregious” policy violations requiring her to disallow any further testimony by King in any court of law in the Griffin Judicial Circuit.
On September 25, 2023, O’Connor met with King to discuss his loss of job qualifications, at which point he resigned his position from the City of Griffin.
On September 28, 2023, O’Connor conducted a disciplinary conference with Yates, which alleged violations of the City of Griffin Personnel Policy Section 15.3(6) – Failure to use professional judgment and exercise prudent action that results in promoting a negative City image and Section 15.3(31) – Inadequate or unsatisfactory performance of assigned job duties and responsibilities. Both allegations stemmed from the alleged mishandling of the Reid murder investigation and the subsequent findings of the GBI. At the conference, Yates provided a written statement detailing his involvement in the murder investigation, his concern with the discipline given to King, his belief that King had not “committed any crime or malfeasance,” and his tenuous relationship with the District Attorney’s office. Yates never admitted nor agreed that he “intentionally” violated any policies of the City of Griffin. During the disciplinary conference, Yates mentioned that he did “not want to come back” because he “questioned whether [he] could effectively return as Police Chief”, also informing the Human Resources Director a few days prior that he had recently moved to Arkansas. In light of Yates’s written statement and other statements made in the disciplinary conference, O’Connor determined that a follow up investigation would be required to ensure Due Process was afforded to Yates, including further interviews with Griffin Police Department employees and additional review of the 2021 Reid murder investigation. On Tuesday, October 3rd, while O’Connor was proceeding with her follow-up investigation, Yates submitted his notice of retirement, which she accepted.
The City of Griffin believes in an “honest, open, democratic government...dedicated to the highest ideals of honor and integrity to merit the respect, trust, and confidence of the citizens,” said O’Connor. “The conduct that the City – as an organization and a community – experienced in this matter does not meet the organizational principles for which we strive,” said O’Connor. Moving in a new direction is paramount to the future success of our citizens and our Police Department.
The City of Griffin is dedicated to finding a new Police Chief who holds the City of Griffin's Organizational Principles to the highest standards and is fortunate to currently have Interim Police Chief Connie Sampson employed to aid in the hiring and transitioning process of the Griffin Police Department. The City of Griffin will release further information related to hiring a new Police Chief to the community as it becomes available.
