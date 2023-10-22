Murder In Thomaston

While officers were placing Ms. Margret on GCIC as a missing person and investigating the vehicle information they were dispatched back to the apartments around 9am in reference to family members locating a body believed to be Ms. Margret that had been concealed in a large suitcase in the closet of her apartment. TPD officers with assistance from Upson County Sheriff Deputies responded back to the apartment and secured the scene. By this time a large crowd had gathered. Investigations was notified and members of the TPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene along with the Upson County Coroner and EMS personnel. It was confirmed that there was a deceased person in the suitcase and the body was identified as Ms. Margret Dubignon.
Early Saturday morning, October 21, 2023 at approximately 7:30am, Thomaston Police Officers responded to 109 W. County Rd. in reference to a missing person. The missing person was identified by family members as Margret Dubignon, also known as “Mellow Yellow”. According to family members they had not seen or spoken with Ms. Margret since Thursday. A welfare check on Ms. Margret was conducted Friday night with family members and there was negative contact with her at the apartment. While making the missing person report it was also reported that Freddrick Durham, Ms. Margret’s boyfriend who lived with her, was not at the apartment and Ms. Margrets’s vehicle was missing.
Shortly after investigators arrived on the scene it was believed that Mr. Durham had taken Ms. Marget’s vehicle and was identified as a possible homicide suspect. The vehicle was placed on GCIC as stolen and a BOLO was broadcast for the vehicle and Mr. Durham. Using the Flock camera system, we were able to track the vehicle to an undisclosed area of Atlanta. Contact was made with APD and GSP and they were advised of the general area of the vehicle. With their assistance, within approximately two hours APD units located the vehicle and took Mr. Durham into custody.
The crime scene was processed with the assistance of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. During this time Mr. Durham was transported back to the Police Department for questioning. As result of the investigation, Mr. Durham has been charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional charges pending further investigation.
I would like to thank all of the following agencies and individuals for their assistance and support with this homicide investigation. We would not have had such a successful outcome without everyone’s cooperation.
To all our TPD officers and investigators that worked tirelessly today committed to making an arrest in this case.
The Upson County Sheriff’s Office for there initial response and assistance with the scene. TPD can always depend on them.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and their assistance with processing the crime scene.
The Atlanta Police Department and Chief Schierbaum for their incredible response and taking the suspect into custody so quickly.
Support assistance provided by GSP in Atlanta with APD.
Assistance at the scene by Upson County Coroner Stubbs and EMS personnel.
Support and assistance from GBI Director Chris Hosey, our friend and Thomaston resident.
TPD Chaplains Pastor Greg Smith and Pastor Coleman Dumas for their assistance supporting family members of the victim at the scene.
And a very special thanks to all the family members of the victim. This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout todays investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.
