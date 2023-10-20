Upson County Jailer Charged With Sexual Assault

Gage Pollard, 33, of Thomaston has been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault against a person in custody and Violation of Oath of Office. Pollard touched a female inmate on the buttocks and kissed her while working his shift as a jail officer at the Upson County Jail. This incident occurred between September and October 2023. Pollard admitted his conduct during the investigation. He is being held without bond and housed in the Lamar County Jail.
Pollard had been employed since September 2022. His employment has been terminated.
Pollard’s conduct is inappropriate, criminal and embarrassing. This conduct is not representative of the honorable and hard working employees of the Upson County Jail. Jail officers must be trusted and behavior such as this and will not be tolerated.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
