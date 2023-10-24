TPD MAKES ANOTHER ARREST IN CHECK FRAUD RICO CASE

On 10/23/23 at approximately 1059 hours, TPD Uniform Patrol Division (UPD) Sgt. Conner Dix observed Thomaston resident Keith Alsobrooks Jr (age 31) driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander in the area of E Walker St and College St. Sgt. Dix recognized Alsobrooks Jr from prior dealings with him and knew that Alsobrooks Jr had active RICO warrants related to the check forgery ring that was exposed and indicted by Sgt. Matt Allen a few weeks prior. Sgt. Dix initiated a traffic stop, arrested Alsobrooks Jr without incident, and transported him to the Upson County Jail
