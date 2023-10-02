The Upson-Lee High School Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, October 5. The parade will begin at 5 PM from Matthews Field. It will feature the ULHS Marching Knights, the ULHS NJROTC Knight Battalion, school floats, and community floats. The parade route will head downtown from Matthews Field on Hwy 74/E. Main. After entering the courthouse square, it will turn left on N. Church St., turn left on E. Lee St. and then left onto Triune Mill Road. The parade will end back at Matthews Field. The theme for this year's Homecoming Parade is "A Knight's Tale". On Friday night, October 6, the UL Knights will take on the Pike County Pirates at Matthews Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM. Halftime festivities will include the crowning of the 2023 ULHS Homecoming Queen and grade-level Princesses.
