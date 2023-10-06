TPD Forgery Bust leads To RICO Act Indictments!

In May of 2023, Sgt. Mat Allen with the Thomaston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation of a series of check forgeries effacing numerous banks and financial institutions. This investigation uncovered an organized check forgery ring being operated by multiple individuals in the Thomaston area. After a five-month investigation involving interviews, search warrants, and extensive analysis of financial records and transactions, Sgt. Allen with the assistance of other TPD Investigators determined that this forgery ring was responsible for close to a million dollars in losses to the affected banks.
On Wednesday, October 4th, Upson County Assistant District Attorney Ashton Jordan and Sgt. Allen presented indictments to the Upson County Grand Jury and obtained arrest warrants for 17 different individuals. Charges were related to identity fraud and violations of the Racketeering Influence and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO).
On Friday, October 6th, TPD Investigators and Uniform Patrol Officers, with assistance from Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore and several of his deputies along with deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested 7 of the 17 offenders named in the indictments. These arrestees are identified as:
· Destiny Parks (age 25)
· Quontravious Bland (age 23)
· Savannah Vincent (age 23)
· Tamarion White (age 23)
· Tykeevius Montfort (age 24)
· Yathaddeus Webb (age 22)
· Britney Harris (age 34)
This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.
I’m very proud of the work our TPD Investigative Division has put into this investigation. Their dedicated time, efforts, and determination to make arrests in the numerous fraud cases that have been reported to our agency over the last several months has culminated with these indictments. Additionally, I greatly appreciate the cooperation and support from all the agencies and organizations involved in today’s operation.
Chief Mike Richardson
