Griffin Police Searching for Murder Suspect in the Death of a 15 Year Old

Saturday evening October 28th, 2023, Griffin Police were called to 1100 W College St Extension in reference to a person shot call. Once on scene, Police found a 15-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene after lifesaving efforts were attempted. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Griffin Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this case and requesting anyone with information contact the police department at 770.229.6452 or Inv. Carnegie at tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com.
