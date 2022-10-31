Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery

Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
No one was hurt.
The release says police captured Michael Loftis and took him to the Monroe County Jail on charges of Robbery by intimidation.
No comments:
Post a Comment