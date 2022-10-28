Plane crash in Crawford County Thursday, injures 3

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday, a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when it crashed on Rigdon Road off of Highway 128.
The pilot and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to online records, the plane is owned by a Pike County man who runs an aircraft service based at the Thomaston-Upson Airport. 101 news was told two of the occupants were Jim Vaughn and Tommy Lenhart.
One website that tracks flights says the Cessna took off from Thomaston around 9:40 a.m. and skidded off the Roberta runway about 13 minutes later.
The Federal Aviation Administration and CCSO is working to find the cause of the accident.
