Friday, October 28, 2022

Plane crash in Crawford County Thursday, injures 3

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday, a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when it crashed on Rigdon Road off of Highway 128.

 


The pilot and two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to online records, the plane is owned by a Pike County man who runs an aircraft service based at the Thomaston-Upson Airport. 101 news  was  told  two  of  the  occupants  were Jim Vaughn  and Tommy Lenhart.

 

One website that tracks flights says the Cessna took off from Thomaston around 9:40 a.m. and skidded off the Roberta runway about 13 minutes later.

 

The Federal Aviation Administration and CCSO is working to find the cause of the accident.


 

 

