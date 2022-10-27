Thomaston's Betsy Hueber-Williams has life-threatening injuries in Nashville

James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber-Williams of Thomaston was “seriously hurt” from the crash.
Hueber-Williams was crossing the intersection of 7th Avenue North when she was allegedly hit by Smallwood in a Mitsubishi Lancer.
She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.
Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Betsy Huber Williams served as the president of the Upson county Chamber of Commerce for more than 25 years she was also the executive director of the Thomaston Upson development authority.
