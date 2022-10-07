LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOLS GRAD RATE TOPS STATE

Jute Wilson <jute.wilson@lamar.k12.ga.us>
Fri 10/7/2022 8:58 AM
The Lamar County School System is proud to report the 2022 overall graduation rate of 84.58, which exceeded the state average for the eleventh consecutive year. Despite the impact of COVID and the many barriers the class of '22 endured during the majority of their high school years, students, staff, and family members all worked together to once again outperform the state. Congratulations to our high school staff who went the extra mile to help ensure students made it across the stage, and a special thank you to the PreK-8 staff who laid the solid foundation.
It is worth mentioning the state also tracks a "5-Year Graduation Rate" to account for students who remained in high school after four years, to persevere and finish. The LCHS class of '21 raised their grad rate from the original 86.26 to an impressive 90.66% because students didn't quit, they went the extra mile to complete their educational requirements.
It's good to be us! Go Trojans!
No comments:
Post a Comment