Inmate's death under investigation in Monroe County, suicide suspected

Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening.According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide.
Deputies and a jail nurse provided medical attention until the arrival of the Monroe County EMS.
EMS took the victim, Charles Leroy Jeffries, 57, to the Monroe County hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The GBI was called in to investigate Jeffries' death.
