MAN MISSING ON LAKE IN MONROE CO

According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County.
A man and a woman were in a small boat that took on water and capsized. The woman was able to swim to a bank and located someone to dial 911. She stated that the man fell into the water and was able to hang onto the boat for several minutes before going under and not resurfacing.
DNR Aviation flew the area and was able to locate the boat. Game Wardens and Monroe County Fire personnel were able to locate a debris field. The game wardens are currently running side scan sonar in the area.
