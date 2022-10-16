Sunday, October 16, 2022

Butts County couple killed on the way to UL football game

A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery.

He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital.

 

His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene.

 

Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night on Highway 36 East in Lamar County.

 

The couple were reportedly headed to Thomaston for the Upson-Lee/Jackson football game.

 

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and so far, no other details on the accident are available.

 

