At approximately 10:30 am this morning a narcotics search warrant was executed at 503 Triune Mill Road by members of the Narcotics Task Force with assistance for TPD officers and UCSO deputies. During a search of the residence approximately 33.4 grams of pressed fentanyl pills were seized (estimated to be 100+ pills) along with two firearms. Quontravious Bland, the resident, was arrested and charged with multiple VGCSA (Violation Geogria Controlled Substance Act) and weapon charges. Bland was also found to be in possession of multiple forged checks and a machine used for making credit cards which were seized and under further investigation. Bland was transported to the Upson County jail.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
FENTANYL BUST IN THOMASTON
