Missing Taylor County man found safe in woods

An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
The sheriff's office says he was dehydrated and had multiple scratches on his body.
The man was found around 1:35 p.m. by the helicopter team and was carried out of the woods.
He was taken to Upson Regional Hospital by Taylor County EMS.
Search and rescue efforts began Saturday night and were stopped around 1:30 a.m. The Butler fire department and GSP aviation unit helped search. Alpha Team tracking dogs were sent out Sunday morning, and a grid search was conducted around the camp and surrounding area.
