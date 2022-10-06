ULHS GRAD RATE TOPS STATE

ULHS Graduation Rate Tops State for 8th Consecutive Year
The Georgia Department of Education has released graduation rate data for the class of 2022, and Upson-Lee High School has exceeded the state average for the eighth consecutive year. Upson-Lee High School posted a rate of 90.2%. The state of Georgia 2022 graduation rate average is 84.1%.
Since 2012, Upson-Lee’s graduation rate has increased by 19.2 percentage points. Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico stated, “I’m very proud of the Upson-Lee High School class of 2022 as well as the educators, parents, and guardians who have supported these students throughout their PK-12 experience. A district’s high school graduation rate reflects many years of hard work that begin when a child enters school for the first time. At Thomaston-Upson Schools we work tirelessly to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education and graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to experience success in the college or career or his or her choice.”
2022 graduation rates within the Griffin RESA district are as follows:
Griffin-Spalding: 79.5
Lamar County: 84.6
Henry County: 86.8
Fayette County: 89.8
Thomaston-Upson: 90.2
Newton County: 90.5
Butts County: 93.1
Pike County: 95.5
