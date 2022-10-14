14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court
The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
Three officers, who charged into the store to ensure everyone was out safely, had to be rushed to the hospital after being overcome by smoke. No other injuries were reported.
It took the combined efforts of the Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County fire departments to eventually get the blaze under control. That happened around 4 a.m. the next morning.
There was significant damage caused to the interior and roof. One estimate puts the damage at more than $30 million and could top $40 million after restoration efforts are complete.
As for what sentence the teen faces, those court records are confidential, so the sentence will not be disclosed.
Police say there is no evidence to support the rumor the fire was set as part of a TikTok challenge. Investigators believe the setting of the fire was a simple impulse action.
