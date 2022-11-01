There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the murder of Alexandria Davis.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Perry Office and Macon Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in obtaining information that leads to an arrest for the homicide of Alexandra Davis. On Saturday, October 30, 2021 between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM, Ms. Davis was traveling in a Black Dodge Ram 3500 crew cab dually going North on Hwy 341 from Roberta when she was fatally shot in her vehicle near Musella Baptist Church (5430 US-341) in Musella, Georgia (Crawford County).
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to please call: GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-68CRIME
