Thomaston’s Thorne Strom serves aboard USS George H.W. Bush

ADRIATIC SEA
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
221111-N-ET093-1015 ADRIATIC SEA (Nov. 11, 2022) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Thorne Strom, from Thomaston, Georgia, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), fabricates a sounding cap, Nov. 11, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)
