Manchester Man charged with felony murder and multiple other charges

The Newnan Times Harold is reporting: Four years after the brutal murder of a local teenager, the shooter is now heading to prison.
Denarvious Kizavion Carter of Manchester, Georgia, pleaded guilty in the Dec. 30, 2018, murder of Aubria “Bria” Foster.
On Monday, Carter was charged with felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and four counts of the violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.
In a negotiated plea, Superior Court Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Carter to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Foster, 19, was killed in a drive-by shooting while visiting a friend on Savannah Street in Newnan.
Foster was alive when police arrived at the scene, and officers performed CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. Foster was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where she later died.
During their initial investigation, detectives determined several gunshots were fired at the residence from outside.
One bullet entered through the exterior wall, striking Foster in the left upper back and shoulder area. Multiple shell casings were located in the street, along with multiple bullet holes in the residence.
