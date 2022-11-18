The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and S.T.I.N.G made a series of arrests

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and S.T.I.N.G. Units, working in cooperation with the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Office, GBI Gang Task Force, District Attorney Marie Broder’s Office, and, Atlanta HIDTA-DEA, have made a series of arrests in connection with narcotics trafficking and distribution in Griffin and Spalding County.
These arrests and seizures come on the heels of a Spalding County Special Operations Unit investigation into methamphetamine, GHB, and ecstasy trafficking, violations of the Georgia Rico Act, and possible violations of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “A total of 17 people have arrested, and 4 more are still being sought. A total of 10.9 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 firearms, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, and small amounts of THC products that are outside of the parameters of legality. Four vehicles were also seized along with $17,096.17 in currency.”
“When Special Operations Agents began digging, they found that this organization was tied to a source in the metro Atlanta area who was responsible for pound quantities of methamphetamine coming into Griffin and Spalding County and surrounding counties on a weekly basis. Because this target lived and operated outside of Spalding County, we reached out to the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Office for assistance. As the investigation grew, we reached out to other agencies for assistance with surveillance, and operations.”
“We take pride in our ability to work cooperatively with local, state, and federal agencies during investigations. In this case, there were a lot of moving parts over a broad area that led to these arrests, seizures, and the end to this organization. We are still looking at possible criminal street gang affiliations and if they meet the criteria of the Georgia statute those charges will be added”.g
We appreciate the support of Sheriff Barry Babb and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gary Long and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dan Kilgore and the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brad White and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jimmy Thomas and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force (Macon) and the Georgia State Patrol.
“The folks we arrested are not kids; they have been around the cell block a time or two and knew exactly what they were doing. Many of them have previous convictions. They are dealers and traffickers, and none of them were dealing to provide for their families. They were dealing out of greed and for money. They should have been thinking about their own families and the position their arrests have put their loved ones in. They should have been thinking about their own families while they were dealing to other people’s family members and children, but they weren’t. They methed around and found out.”
