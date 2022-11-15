Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, Griffin police say

Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin when the incident happened.
Police didn't specify which two of the four men had been shot, but said they were taken to a local trauma hospital for treatment.
Upon an investigation, officials said they also found a stolen firearm in the vehicle and now believe the incident was gang-related.
If you know anything about this shooting, please contact Investigator J. Spears at 470-771-3112 to leave a tip.
