Monroe County Man arrested for human trafficking and gang activity

Warrants were obtained Oct. 11 for Sean Curry, 33, of Gwinnett County; Bobby Downing, 40, of DeKalb County; Brianna Adames-Joe, 26, of Gwinnett; Tyreek Lee, 26, of Monroe County; Hilton Dobbins, 33, of Fulton County; Eric Johnson, 46, of DeKalb; Jayda Veronica Wilson, 24, of Gwinnett; and Sean Harvey, 35, of Gwinnett. The arrests were made by the Gwinnett sheriff’s office and all eight were booked into jail throughout the first half of the week, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.
The investigation led to four women, including one minor, being rescued from alleged human trafficking, Carr said.
Curry faces the most charges, including three counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
When the warrants were issued, Carr said Curry was already in custody and had been indicted Oct. 19 with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He is accused of selling a woman for sex at various locations in Gwinnett between January and August of this year, Carr previously said. Curry is also alleged to have trafficked the woman by using coercion, including hitting her with his hands and threatening more violence.
No details were released on what led to the most recent charges, but Carr said the new arrests are a continuation of the previous investigation involving Curry.
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
“Sadly, we continue to see a connection between criminal street gangs and human trafficking, and those who engage in this violent and illegal activity must be stopped,” Carr said. “We are working to protect our most vulnerable and pursuing those who would put them in danger. This case is just the latest example that by working together across all levels of law enforcement, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”
Downing faces three counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Adames-Joe faces charges of trafficking for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Harvey is facing charges of pimping, four counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Lee and Dobbins are facing charges of pimping, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Johnson is facing charges of transferring a firearm to a convicted felon, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Wilson is charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.
In 2019, the statewide “Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit” was created. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the unit initiated 25 cases, prosecuted 51 defendants, made nine arrests and rescued 107 victims last year. The “Gang Prosecution Unit” was created in July 1 of this year, and since Oct. 4 it has secured 14 indictments charging 49 people across the state.
