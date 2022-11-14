Officers Hurt in SWAT Standoff in Jackson

An all night standoff is over after arrest by SWAT.
Two Georgia police officers were injured during a shooting and SWAT standoff at a Butts County home.
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said that the incident began around 3 p.m. after responders received a 911 call about a man screaming at a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood.
When officers got to the home, police say they found the door open. The officer went inside to see what was going on. That's when the situation became dangerous.
"While they were inside the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They retreated," Morgan said.
The injured officers tried to go back into the home, but police say the gunman barricaded himself inside and disappeared.
The encounter left one male officer with broken wrist and a female officer with a large cut over her left eye.
Officers think the suspect lived in the home, which is owned by a relative. They have not released the man's identity.
Morgan is just glad his officers weren't hit by the bullets that came flying at them.
"We just want to pray for the families - both families - and pray for the community," he said.
