OCCUPATION TAX PAYMENT TIME IN UPSON CO

BUSINESSES IN UNINCORPORATED UPSON COUNTY ARE REMINDED IT’S OCCUPATION TAX PAYMENT TIME
Copies of Business Property Tax Payment Receipts and Professional Licenses Required; E-Verify System Status Must Be Reported ByAll Businesses
Thomaston, Georgia – November30, 2022 – The Upson County Building and Zoning Department continues to mail out the 2023 occupation tax renewal notices to all registered businesses in the unincorporated area of the County. Anyone with their business located in unincorporated Upson County who has not previously applied for their tax certificates must come to the Building and Zoning Department to pick up the paperwork. Currently registered businesses are requested to provide updated information, where necessary. Proof of up-to-date professional licenses, permits, bonds and other regulatory documents must also be provided. Receipts showing that the business location property taxes and equipment and inventory taxes have been paid for 2022 are required to be submitted. Every renewing business must report its E-Verify status on the declaration form included in the mailing. The Upson County Building and Zoning Department is located at 305 S. Hightower Street, Suite D-100 in the Drake Building in Thomaston. The office can be contacted at 706/647-1297.
State of Georgia-required immigration-related affidavits must be submitted by new businesses. The completed and notarized affidavits and I.D. copies, as well as occupation taxes, may be submitted by mail or in person. New business affidavits may be notarized by any Georgia-licensed Notary. A Notary Public will be available in the Building and Zoning Department 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, to assist owners completing their paperwork.
Business owners are encouraged to submit their paperwork and tax payments as soon as possible before the January 1, 2023 deadline; however, no late fees or interest will be charged until after March 31, 2023. The completed 2023 Occupation Tax Certificates will
UPSON COUNTY BUILDING AND ZONING DEPARTMENT DRAKE BUILDING 305 S. HIGHTOWER STREET, SUITE D-100 THOMASTON, GA 30286-4170 (706) 647-1297 FAX (706) 647-2693
be provided immediately, when possible or they may be mailed by the Building and Zoning Department, if requested.
