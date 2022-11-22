SHERIFF DAN KILGORE REPORTS A SHOOTING IN UPSON CO

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm deputies responded to 1227 Solomon Street Thomaston Ga. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival it was determined that a 35 year old man identified as Christopher Murchison had been shot in the neck with a 9mm handgun. Murchison was flown to Navicent Hospital in Macon where he remains in stable condition.
Carlos Xavier Miller, 34, of Thomaston has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He remains in the Upson County Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
