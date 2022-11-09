RR MAINTENANCE IN TAYLOR CO PER G-DOT

Taylor County...
Railroad Maintenance at State Route 90 Crossing in Mauk, GA November 15-18, Detour to be Installed
Taylor County: CSX Railroad has notified the Georgia DOT that it plans to perform maintenance at the railroad crossing on the State Route crossing in Mauk on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 through November 18, weather permitting. While the crews are working at the site, there will be a full closure at the railroad crossing.
A detour will be installed and signage will be posted around and along the route in advance of the work. The detour will utilize Woodland Drive to take southbound traffic to the northbound lanes of SR 90, which at that point will be split for the duration of the projec
