Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting

Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Leonard’s Funeral Home
The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles.
The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near Leonard’s Funeral Home.
There is no additional information at this time.
Anyone with any information should contact Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
