UPSON BOC AGENDA 9/10/19

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting
City/County Meeting Room –September 10, 2019
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER
Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PUBLIC HEARING
An ordinance of Upson County, Georgia to amend the zoning ordinance of Upson County to permit Ground Mounted Solar Energy Systems in the A-R, O-1, C-2, P-M, M-1 and M-2 zoning districts; Establishing purpose and intent; Providing definitions; Establishing permitting and submittal requirements; Establishing general requirements for ground mounted systems, including setbacks, fencing, ground cover, lighting, solar access easements and system decommissioning; providing for repeal/conflict; providing for severability; providing for an effective date.
An ordinance of Upson County, Georgia amending the zoning ordinance of Upson County, to clarify the definition and intent of accessory structures and uses; to define guest quarters; to clarify the circumstances under which quest quarters may be constructed in the A-R zoning district; to delete class B manufactured homes as second homes in the A-R zoning district; to permit site-built homes as second homes in the A-R zoning district; to correct a scrivener’s error; providing for repeal/conflict; providing for severability; providing for an effective data.
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction.
V. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Regular Meeting Minutes August 27, 2019
VI. NEW BUSINESS
b. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
