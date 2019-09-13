MR. AND MISS UPSON-LEE ANNOUNCED

Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee High School are Jaylen King and McKenzie Smith.
Senior Favorites are Kedrick Atwater, Kyrese Caldwell, DeMeke Colbert, Anthona Cox, D’Kaija Fagan, Des’Monaa Green, I’smeona Harris, Derris Hayes, Naziyah Jones, Imon Kendall, Mr. ULHS Jaylen King, Kyndal Mann, Colby McRae, Dante Smith, DeAngelo Smith, Jordan Smith, Miss ULHS McKenzie Smith, Madison Walker, Tylan Wellmaker, and India White.
Students are selected for these honors by popular vote from among their peers.
The ULHS Volleyball Team won home matches on Thursday, Sept. 12, against Mary Persons and Howard, improving their overall record to 12-2. They are currently 5-0 for region play and ranked #1 in Region 2AAAA. They are ranked #5 in the state for Class 4A.
