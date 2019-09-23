SHERIFF KILGORE ANNOUNCES JUVENILE INVOLVED BURGLARY

Between September 15th and 16th 2019, the home side concession stand at Matthew’s Field was burglarized. The burglars gained entry by prying open a window and kicking on a door. Numerous items were taken including snack food, bottles of coca cola, powerade and water.
Upon investigation it was discovered that six juveniles, two girls and four boys, between ages 12 and 16 were responsible.
All involved have been referred to juvenile court on charges of Burglary. All were released to their parents or guardians.
