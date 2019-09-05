Thursday, September 5, 2019
SHOOTING AT DOLLAR GENERAL IN GRIFFIN
CITY OF GRIFFIN POLICE DEPARTMENT PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICE Chief Michael F. Yates ***Press Release*** September 4, 2019 PIO: Lieutenant Daniel Jett Office: (770) 229-6450 Ext.541 djett@cityofgriffin.com On September 2, 2019, at 8:42 P.M., Uniformed Patrol Officers with the Griffin Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at Dollar General (1665 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin Ga, 30223). Officers made contact with the victim and multiple witnesses in the area. The victim was identified as Jonah Wilson. Wilson was shot above the right hip while in the area of Sunnyside Pediatrics (1661 W. McIntosh Rd.). Wilson was then transported to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital for treatment. After arriving at Wellstar Spalding Regional, Wilson was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The scene was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the building of Sunnyside Pediatrics was struck during the gunfire. Sunnyside Pediatrics was closed and the building was unoccupied. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently following up active leads and the case remains active. The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us in an effort to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community. The above story is proof that
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:11 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment